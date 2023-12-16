Insider Buying: Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Michael Yurcisin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GROV opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.10 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 259.47% and a negative net margin of 16.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NVP Associates LLC bought a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 4th quarter worth about $5,872,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the first quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grove Collaborative by 26.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 134,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Grove Collaborative from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grove Collaborative

About Grove Collaborative

(Get Free Report)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.