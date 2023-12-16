Insider Buying: NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) CEO Buys $40,350.00 in Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Sloane purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $40,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,280 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,766. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Barry Sloane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Barry Sloane acquired 5,232 shares of NewtekOne stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,963.68.

On Friday, September 22nd, Barry Sloane bought 1,000 shares of NewtekOne stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $14,860.00.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $20.83.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $50.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEWT shares. Compass Point increased their price target on NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NewtekOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NewtekOne by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of NewtekOne by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 43,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NewtekOne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

