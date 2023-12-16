Insider Selling: Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX) Major Shareholder Sells $91,335.31 in Stock

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 8,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $91,335.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,095.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Yakira Capital Management, Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 17th, Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 114 shares of Alset Capital Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $1,230.06.
- On Thursday, September 14th, Yakira Capital Management, Inc sold 4,565 shares of Alset Capital Acquisition stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $49,165.05.
Alset Capital Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACAX opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $15.04.
Institutional Trading of Alset Capital Acquisition
Alset Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.
