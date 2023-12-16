Insider Selling: Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Director Sells 2,060 Shares of Stock

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) Director David Dalvey sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $30,096.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,303.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Dalvey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Celcuity alerts:

On Friday, December 8th, David Dalvey sold 5,000 shares of Celcuity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

Celcuity Trading Down 0.3 %

CELC stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Celcuity Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $356.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celcuity ( NASDAQ:CELC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CELC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Celcuity from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CELC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celcuity by 599.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after buying an additional 782,486 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Celcuity by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,210,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after buying an additional 766,316 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Celcuity by 12,563.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 628,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Celcuity by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after buying an additional 374,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 734.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 230,520 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celcuity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.