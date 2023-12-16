Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $547,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daveen Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,000.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.90. 11,292,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,816. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day moving average is $77.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.59.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

