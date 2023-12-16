Insider Selling: Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Director Sells $57,953.92 in Stock

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) Director Joyce J. Mason sold 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $57,953.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $74,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

Genie Energy stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $752.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.37. Genie Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.05 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.98%.

Genie Energy Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNE. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Genie Energy

About Genie Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.