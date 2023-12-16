Insider Selling: Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $2,492,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,078,321.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,173,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,836. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.28. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Roku by 34.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,516,000 after purchasing an additional 653,940 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Roku by 36.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Roku by 27.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Roku by 29.7% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

