Insider Selling: Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Senior Officer Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thomas Credland sold 50,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$186,500.00.

Rupert Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CVE RUP opened at C$4.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$864.74 million and a P/E ratio of -94.17. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.53 and a 52-week high of C$6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

