Insider Selling: SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Director Sells 7,981 Shares of Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) Director John D. Schachtel sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $72,148.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
SilverSun Technologies Stock Performance
SSNT stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $8.60. 481,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,898. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 million, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.
SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverSun Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SilverSun Technologies
SilverSun Technologies Company Profile
SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SilverSun Technologies
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.