Insider Selling: SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Director Sells 7,981 Shares of Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) Director John D. Schachtel sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $72,148.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SilverSun Technologies Stock Performance

SSNT stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $8.60. 481,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,898. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $13.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 million, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverSun Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SilverSun Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverSun Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Featured Stories

