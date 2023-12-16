Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Acquired by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Integra LifeSciences worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,017 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,395 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,020. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.22 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IART. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CL King began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

