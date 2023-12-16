Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Increased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Intel were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.84.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.16. 84,583,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,035,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a PE ratio of -115.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

