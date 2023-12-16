Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CEO Jean Madar Sells 4,400 Shares of Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) CEO Jean Madar sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.40, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.16. 235,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,548. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

