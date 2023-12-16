Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) CAO James W. Namkung Sells 1,171 Shares

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.2 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.10. 4,795,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $125.02.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.