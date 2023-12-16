Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $56,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,466,960. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ICE opened at $123.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.16 and a twelve month high of $125.02. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

