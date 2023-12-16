International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.9% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,016,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.52. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

