International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.60

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 160.10 ($2.01), with a volume of 10198831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.90 ($1.96).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

