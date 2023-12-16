International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up about 1.7% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,711,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.23. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $118.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 1,800.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

