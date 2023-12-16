Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Boosted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Intuit by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $7.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $608.51. 3,455,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.62 and a 52-week high of $617.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.58. The company has a market capitalization of $170.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.