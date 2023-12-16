InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

InvenTrust Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -781.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect InvenTrust Properties to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

InvenTrust Properties stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. 589,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. InvenTrust Properties has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,570,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,145,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,642,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,709,000 after purchasing an additional 192,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,015,000 after purchasing an additional 30,994 shares in the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

