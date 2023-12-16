Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Bought by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Strid Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,211,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.87. 1,013,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,810. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $20.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.0513 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

