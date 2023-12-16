Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the November 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMU. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSMU opened at $22.37 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0526 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

