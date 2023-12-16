Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the November 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMU. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BSMU opened at $22.37 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.