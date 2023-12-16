Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.58

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCYGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 45482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $861,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,613,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,307,000 after purchasing an additional 139,841 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,675.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 232,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 219,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

