Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Position Boosted by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,567 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.69% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PHB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,727. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.37. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

