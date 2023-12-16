Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHB. Nwam LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 37,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 316.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 113,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $18.10 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.37.

About Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

