Invesco India ETF Declares Dividend of $0.31 (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

NYSEARCA:PIN opened at $25.60 on Friday. Invesco India ETF has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $143.10 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco India ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

