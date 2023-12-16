Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Update

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the November 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PID opened at $18.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PID. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 655.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

