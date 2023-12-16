Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the November 15th total of 933,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,015,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $542,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 143,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 309,471.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 43,326 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $628,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

