Invesco Ltd. Announces Variable Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.
Invesco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
Invesco Price Performance
IVZ stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. Invesco has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on IVZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.
Insider Activity at Invesco
In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 796,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,052,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter valued at $642,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
