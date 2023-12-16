Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.31 on December 22nd

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 49.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $17.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. Invesco has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $20.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IVZ

Insider Activity at Invesco

In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 796,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,438,473.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,146,000 after buying an additional 2,528,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 58.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,349,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,035,000 after purchasing an additional 145,285 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.