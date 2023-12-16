Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,123 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDBC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.94. 7,157,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

