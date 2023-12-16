Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 41,417 Shares

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 41,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $415,412.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,631,961 shares in the company, valued at $26,398,568.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,711 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $245,380.23.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 793 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $7,834.84.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,498 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $34,490.28.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,713 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $85,474.53.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,397 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $23,083.11.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,064 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $209,387.36.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

VPV stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 56,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,514. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $10.58.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0278 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

