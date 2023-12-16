Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Systelligence LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Systelligence LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.5% of Systelligence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $12,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $405.34 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $406.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.70.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.