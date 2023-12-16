Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Halpern Financial Inc.

Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 416.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $405.34. The company had a trading volume of 62,896,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,936,543. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $406.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.70.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

