Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Position Lessened by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,625,600,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OMFS stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $351.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20.

About Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.