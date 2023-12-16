Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.77

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.77 and last traded at $47.59, with a volume of 42834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

