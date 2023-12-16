Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) is DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 364.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,767 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $8,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHS. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,436. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $674.06 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.20 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

