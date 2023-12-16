Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Reduced by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $156.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,883,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,644. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

