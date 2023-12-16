Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.98

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.98 and last traded at $81.49, with a volume of 684167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.08.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $706.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

