Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Acquired by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 218,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $59.57. The company had a trading volume of 51,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,469. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $60.33.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

