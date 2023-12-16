Investors Buy Large Volume of Wayfair Call Options (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 27,958 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 27% compared to the typical volume of 22,030 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Wayfair from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.52.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.22.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,271.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,137 shares in the company, valued at $15,979,898.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,221,563. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $35,482,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $10,369,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Wayfair by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 60,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $755,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

