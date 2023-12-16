Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.40

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.40 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27.40 ($0.34), with a volume of 196537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.36).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.94) price objective on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a report on Monday, September 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.63 million, a PE ratio of -190.91 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.04.

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

