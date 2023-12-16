iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the November 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 568,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRobot

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iRobot by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,702,000 after acquiring an additional 680,715 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iRobot by 1,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 689,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 646,640 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iRobot in the 3rd quarter worth $17,055,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in iRobot by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 332,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,032,000 after acquiring an additional 283,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth $8,979,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

iRobot Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66. iRobot has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.75 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 65.49% and a negative net margin of 34.56%. Research analysts anticipate that iRobot will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

