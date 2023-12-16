iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Short Interest Update

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the November 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 568,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iRobot Price Performance

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.04. iRobot has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.75 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 34.56% and a negative return on equity of 65.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRobot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,635,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,394,000 after buying an additional 52,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iRobot by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 962,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iRobot by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,702,000 after buying an additional 680,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Stories

