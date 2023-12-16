iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHYG. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 211.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,741,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $42.30.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

