iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Quent Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 258,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,799 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after buying an additional 10,066,797 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $488,172,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,739,000 after buying an additional 3,668,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after buying an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,519,000 after buying an additional 2,685,922 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $81.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,178,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,294. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.11.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
