iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.55. 2,486,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,385. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.79 and its 200 day moving average is $114.36. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

