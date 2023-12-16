iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 18,534,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 9,286,006 shares.The stock last traded at $96.20 and had previously closed at $95.56.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average is $93.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.