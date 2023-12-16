iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 18,534,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 9,286,006 shares.The stock last traded at $96.20 and had previously closed at $95.56.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2816 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average is $93.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,208,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

