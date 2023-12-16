iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. iShares Asia 50 ETF accounts for 2.2% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.36% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,851,000 after purchasing an additional 185,312 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 85,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,627. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.