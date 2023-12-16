iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned 0.07% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICVT remained flat at $77.53 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,815 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.77. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.