iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 128,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,352 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,898,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,183. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

